Cartel Gunmen Trying to Get Police Commander Kill Infant in Mexico

A group of cartel gunmen killed a seven-month-old baby while during an assassination attempt that left a police commander in the state of Guanajuato and members of his family dead. The murder was an act of vengeance by a hyperviolent cartel over the killing of one of their hitmen who was related to the leadership.

The murders took place recently in the town of Tarimaro, Guanajuato, where gunmen from Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima carried out an assassination attempt on the local police commander.

Law enforcement information shared with Breitbart Texas revealed that the attack was carried out by Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima (CSDRL) during early morning hours at the house of the local police commander. The gunmen killed the commander, his wife, and his brother-in-law. After the gunmen killed the adults, they contacted the current operational leader of CSRDL Karen Lizbeth “La Karen” Yepez Ortiz who ordered them to also kill the seven-month-old baby, who was the only survivor in the house, to send a message.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the murder was in response to the murder of Luis Antonio “Tonito” who was the son of Karen Lizbeth and nephew of top cartel leader El Marro.

As Breitbart Texas reported, CSDRL is a hyperviolent criminal organization that is fighting for control of the local distribution of drugs in Guanajuato and the theft of fuel. The group carried out several mass killings in recent weeks and also resorted to the use of explosives in their fight against members of Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

A series of military intelligence documents leaked by a group of hacktivists that became known as the Guacamaya revealed that the leader of CSRDL Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz better known as El Marro had still been calling the shots from prison after his arrest in 2020. The crime boss had been relying on his brother Rodolfo “El Rudy” Yepez Ortiz and his sister Karen Lizbeth who was the financial leader of the organization.

As Breitbart Texas reported Mexican military forces arrested El Rudy on November 8 in the border state of Baja California where he had been ordering hits and working alliances of convenience with cells of the Sinaloa Cartel who have also been fighting with CJNG.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas and Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan.