GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE: Terrorist Drug Cartel in Mexico Threatens Attack on Businesses Providing Services to Rivals

An ultra-violent drug cartel with a history of using explosives and killing random innocent victims issued a threat to attack any business that provides services to its rivals. The threats in the state of Guanajuato came after cartel gunmen stormed a strip club killing eight people inside and two others outside.

The attack took place on Thursday early morning in the town of Apaseo El Alto, Guanajuato. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by state police sources, a group of gunmen stormed a gentlemen’s bar called Lexus. The gunmen shot and killed four female dancers and four males that were inside the business.

As the gunmen fled the scene, they shot and killed two other men who were leaving the scene in a compact sedan.

The gunmen absconded from the scene before police arrived leaving two posterboards with messages threatening their rivals. In the first poster board which was made public, gunmen from the Sombra or Shadow cell of Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima (CSRDL) issued expletive-laden threats to members of Cartel Jalisco New Generation. The threat also calls out a rival commander called Santiago “El Chago” Quiroz Zermeno or simple El Zermeno.

A second posterboard which was not made public issued a public threat to any business that provides services to members of CJNG claiming that they would carry out similar attacks.

The violence in Guanajuato continues to escalate as CSRDL tries to hold on to key drug distribution and fuel theft territories in Guanajuato while CJNG attempts to expand into its area.

According to Infobae, in recent months, the two cartels have killed close to 30 people in similar attacks in public places.

The issue escalated further when authorities arrested one of CSRDL’s top bosses Juan Rodolfo “El Rudy” Yepez Ortiz. El Rudy is the brother of CSRDL top boss Jose Antonio “El Marro” Yepez Ortiz. The two brothers are responsible for ordering numerous attacks throughout Guanajuato where their gunmen fired upon innocent victims and used explosive devices, Breitbart Texas reported. El Rudy’s arrest took place in the western state of Baja California in the city of Tecate after authorities found more than $60,000 in his vehicle, Infobae reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan and “E.F Robles” from Jalisco.