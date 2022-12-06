420 Migrants Apprehended in Single Texas Border Crossing Area in 4 Days

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 420 migrants who crossed the border near La Grulla, Texas, during the first four days of December. The three groups consisted of 103 family units, 56 unaccompanied children, and 261 single adults.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez tweeted images of large groups of migrants who continue crossing the border between ports of entry. The three groups of migrants from Cuba and multiple Central and South American nations crossed near La Gurlla during the first four days of the month.

Rio Grande City Station agents transported the migrants for processing under CBP guidelines.

During the last couple of days of November, Rio Grande City Station agents encountered a single large group of more than 200 migrants. These migrants included 30 families, 40 unaccompanied children, and 139 single adults. This large group is part of the 12 large groups apprehended by RGV Sector agents during the first two months of the new fiscal year.

During the month of November, agents in this sector apprehended a total of nearly 28,000 migrants, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Combined with the more than 28,000 migrants apprehensions in October, RGV agents apprehended approximately 56,000 migrants.