WATCH: Border Patrol Agent Rescues Buck Caught in Fence on Texas Ranch

A Border Patrol agent in South Texas rescued a young deer trapped in a fence along a ranch in Brooks County. The spike buck managed to get his head through the fence before being trapped by his antler.

A video tweeted by Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez shows a Falfurrias Station Border Patrol agent responding to a deer caught in a rancher’s fence. The deer can be seen flailing around trying unsuccessfully to escape the clutches of the fence.

As the agent approaches, the deer stops struggling and allows the agent to work with the fence to secure his release. As the agent works to bend the stiff fence wire, the spike comes free and the young buck takes off into the brush.

“Our #BorderPatrol Agents without hesitation will always respond!” Chief Chavez tweeted. “Even if it is Rudolph in need!”

Border Patrol agents in Brooks County are frequently called upon to rescue migrants in distress on these same ranches where the deer rescue occurred. Unfortunately, Brooks County is one of the leading counties in Texas for migrant deaths as human smugglers force march migrants around the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint located on U.S. Highway 281 between McAllen and the Corpus Christi area.