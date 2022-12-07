EXCLUSIVE: Sinaloa Cartel Enforcer Accused of Torture, Murder of Pregnant Woman in Mexican Border State

A high-ranking enforcer for the Sinaloa Cartel is directly responsible for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a woman who was 8 months pregnant at the time. The gruesome case and others like it in the border state of Nuevo Leon link back to this operative’s cell of hitmen, say authorities.

Breitbart Texas was granted exclusive access to law enforcement information from U.S. officials in Mexico, which revealed Juan Ramon “El Gary” Munoz Delgado is the current leader of an enforcement operation for the Sinaloa Cartel in the Monterrey metropolitan area.

Most recently, El Gary and Nicolas Ismael “El Pollo” Carrizales Perez, Alexis Carrizalez Perez, and Edwin “El Nano” Rodriguez Solis kidnapped two women — one of which was 8 months pregnant. The abductions took place on November 26, in the Felipe Carrillo neighborhood of Escobedo.

The two victims were pregnant 19-year-old Martha Aurora Ramirez Luis and 34-year-old Claudia Izbeth González Perales.

During the kidnapping, El Gary and the gunmen questioned the women and eventually tortured them to death, the intelligence file revealed. The gunmen then took the women to a nearby warehouse where they disposed of the bodies by burying them in a shallow pit. Authorities discovered the bodies of the women and the unborn child this week.

In Nuevo Leon, El Gary and his cell has been linked to mass killings, mass graves, dismemberment, and targeted shootings as part of a turf expansion effort by the Sinaloa Cartel. In several of the murders, El Gary and his men first tortured the female victims.

Breitbart Texas met with U.S. law enforcement sources operating in Nuevo Leon who revealed that El Gary is the current leader of a Sinaloa Cartel cell called La Barredora, which has been active in the region since late 2021. In one of the most dramatic cases, El Gary’s group was linked to the discovery of a mass grave where authorities found the bodies of 10 kidnapped men and women.

In November, El Gary’s men seriously wounded a police officer during a failed kidnapping attempt in the suburb of San Nicolas. Authorities arrested seven gunmen as a result. The intelligence brief concluded that although the cell is focusing on rival organizations, they are also under orders to fire at law enforcement and innocent civilians if needed to secure turf.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas.