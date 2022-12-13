11K Migrant Apprehensions in One Texas Border Sector Last Week

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 11,000 migrants during the past week. In addition, another 3,200 got away without being arrested.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens reported the apprehension of 10,789 migrants by his agents during the past week. The apprehensions included 21 large migrant groups which require extra resources for transportation and processing.

Del Rio Weekly Rewind

•10,789 Apprehensions

•21 Large Groups (largest was 704)

•3,208 Known Gotaways

•17 Rescues

•1 Deceased due to drowning

•43 Vehicle Smuggling Loads pic.twitter.com/CXBQT3DzYg — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 12, 2022

Owens reported the largest single group contained 704 migrants. Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported that the group crossed into the Eagle Pass, Texas, area of operations. The group consisted mostly of Cuban migrants who crossed the border Thursday morning, shortly before sunrise.

Chief Owens also reported that an additional 3,208 migrants are classified as got-aways.

The agents in the Del Rio Sector carried out 17 migrant rescues. Unfortunately, Owens reported, one migrant died from drowning while crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas.

These numbers represent a significant increase from last week’s Del Rio Sector report where apprehensions hit 9,932. During that week, an additional 4,232 were classified as got-aways.

Despite these high apprehension numbers, the Del Rio Sector remains number two on the list of busiest sectors behind the El Paso Sector.

In El Paso, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 7,400 migrants just over the weekend, Breitbart Texas reported. This includes a single record-setting large group of more than 1,000 migrants.

The sudden surge of migrants crossing into El Paso caused homeless and migrant shelters to be packed over capacity. At least five homeless shelters report they are not going to be able to accept additional people despite looming freezing weather conditions.