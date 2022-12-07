10K Migrants Apprehended in One Texas Border Sector Last Week, 4K More Got Away

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 10,000 migrants during the past week. Officials estimate more than 4,000 more got away without being apprehended.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a weekly recap for his sector reporting the apprehension of 9,992 migrants during the last week. In addition, another 4,232 migrants are classified as known got-aways.

As part of the apprehension of nearly 10,000 migrants in the Del Rio Sector, agents encountered 22 large groups. Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants apprehended in a single crossing incident. The Del Rio Sector leads the nation in large migrant group apprehensions, Chief Owens previously reported.

The large migrant group encounters contributes to the high percentage of migrant got-aways. As Border Patrol agents are tied up processing, caring for, and transporting the groups of migrants, cartel-connected human smugglers use this as an opportunity to move drugs and migrants who do not want to be apprehended at the border — many with criminal histories or prior deportations.

As an example, Del Rio Sector apprehended three previously deported sex offenders during the Thanksgiving weekend. Agents arrested one more sex offender last week, Owens reported.

Border Patrol agents are also tasked with saving the lives of migrants who place themselves in life-threatening circumstances. During the past week, agents carried out 20 such rescues.

