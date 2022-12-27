EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Texas Guardsmen Place Razor Wire on Rio Grande Bank

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Army National Guardsmen are placing new fencing near local international ports of entry after the Christmas weekend.

The improvements come as state authorities prepare for the possible end of Title 42 removals. The court-ordered cancellation is expected to exponentially worsen current migrant influx trends. DHS has implemented a gag order on border apprehension numbers if the measure is ultimately ended by the Supreme Court.

On Monday, Texas Guardsmen could be seen near the Gateway International Bridge placing concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande.

Breitbart Texas posted on the Mexican side of the border to photograph the work.

On Christmas morning, the Texas Military Department announced the placement of three rows of concertina wire in El Paso as part of preparations in that region.

“Unlawful crossings are not an option,” Major General Ronald Burkettcsaid in a Twitter video. “You’ve got to go through a [port of entry].”

Trump era Title 42 enforcement allowed for the rapid removal of migrants who entered by land, including asylum seekers, on the basis of trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. Legal challenges led a D.C.-based federal judge to order the policy to end before ultimately making its way before the Supreme Court.

