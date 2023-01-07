Houston Taqueria Customer Shoots, Kills Armed Robber

HOUSTON, Texas — A customer at a taqueria on the southwest side of Houston shot and killed a would-be armed robber, according to video released by the Houston Police Department. The customer reportedly gathered the money taken by the robbery suspect and distributed it back to the victims before leaving the restaurant.

Houston Police Department investigators are wanting to talk to a man seen in a security video shooting a robbery at a taqueria located in the 6800 block of South Gessner Road, according to a report by Fox 26 Houston. A video released by police investigators shows a robbery in progress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 26 Houston (@fox26houston)

The video shows the suspect, who wore a mask to conceal his identity, walking around the restaurant demanding money from the customers and pointing what appears to be a handgun at multiple customers. As he approaches one of the customers, the man throws his money on the floor.

The suspect picks up the money and walks toward the rear of the store approaching other customers. While the robber is distracted, the man who threw his money on the floor appears to remove a concealed handgun from his waist.

As the suspected robber walks past the man, he brings his handgun up and reportedly fires multiple shots. The robbery suspect’s gun is in his left hand at the time of the shooting.

The suspect falls to the floor and appears motionless in the rest of the video.

The customer then gathers up the stolen money and gives it back to the robbery victims, police say.

The robbery victim becomes angered when he appears to discover the suspect’s handgun to be fake.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of the male (and his vehicle) wanted for questioning in this fatal shooting of a robbery suspect last night (Jan. 5). Know the man’s ID? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. He is not charged at this time. More info at https://t.co/ldFdhIXy1g#hounews https://t.co/CIqpLEQmmM pic.twitter.com/FrL42qkjxu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2023

The customers, including the man who is seen shooting the suspected robber, walk out of the store. When police arrived they found the owner and workers were the only people who remained behind. Officials said the suspect died at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the man who fired the shots to stop the robbery. Police officials say they want to speak with him about the incident.

Texas law allows for the use of deadly force to protect yourself or others from a threat of death or serious bodily harm.