Migrant Apprehensions on Florida Coasts Increase

Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement partners continue to make apprehensions of migrants reaching the Florida coastline. Agents took 31 migrants from four countries into custody in two incidents on Tuesday.

During the overnight hours Tuesday, Miami Sector Border Patrol agents working with other law enforcement partners responded to a maritime smuggling incident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a tweet from Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

The law enforcement team took 12 migrants from Haiti, Brazil, and the Bahamas into custody. Slosar said the incident remains under investigation.

Earlier in the day, Miami Sector agents and other law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing in what appears to be a homemade boat. The agents arrived at the Key Colony Beach location and apprehended 19 migrants from Cuba, Slosar tweeted.

Oddly, the boat contained a large beach blanket or towel with the image of a U.S. $100 bill.

The chief thanked the Florida Highway Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and CBP Air and Marine Operations for their support in the incident.

During the first two months of the new Fiscal Year 23, Miami Sector agents apprehended 2,048 migrants. This is more than half of the total apprehensions for all of FY22 when agents took 4,009 migrants into custody, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nationwide Encounters report.