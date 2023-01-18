10K Migrants Apprehended, Got Away Last Week in One Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 7,000 migrants along the Texas border with Mexico last week. In addition, another 3,400 migrants got away without being apprehended.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a weekly recap indicating that his agents apprehended 6,923 migrants during a seven-day period last week. In addition, Chief Owens reported an additional 3,403 migrants classified as got-aways.

This brought the total known border crossers to 10,326.

The apprehended migrants came to the United States from 79 different countries. They included 13 criminal aliens, three sex offenders, and one person with a firearm, Owens reported.

The agents encountered seven large migrant groups. This is down significantly from previous weekly reports.

This is the first weekly recap from the Del Rio Sector since December 12, 2022, when Owens reported the apprehension of nearly 11,000 migrants. That tweet also reports 3,208 known got-aways and a total of nearly 14,000 known border crossers.

Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported in December that the Department of Homeland Security put a gag order on CBP employees. The order, reviewed by Breitbart, prohibited Border Patrol managers from releasing any interim arrest statistics such as the weekly recaps tweeted by Owens and other Border Patrol sector chiefs.

Clark reported:

The order was sent under the title “DHS OPA guidance on social media coordination for the lifting of Title 42.” The order was later clarified to impose a ban on the direct communication with outlets or platforms regarding the release of migrant apprehension statistics without DHS approval. DHS OPA is the acronym for the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Public Affairs. … The CBP source is alarmed by the policy’s intent to remove highly visible images and real-time statistics from the public domain. The source told Breitbart Texas the new directive will allow DHS to control the narrative as the looming border crisis is expected to worsen after Title 42.

Now that the end of Title 42 has been postponed, the Biden administration appears to have lifted the gag order. Now that numbers are falling, apprehension statistics appear to be more readily available.