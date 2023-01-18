Jalisco Cartel Cell Caught in Cancun After Attempted Kidnapping of Cop

Authorities in Cancun arrested 13 gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) for murders and a kidnapping attempt targeting a local police officer.

The arrests and related weapons seizures took place in recent days throughout the coastal state of Quintana Roo.

During a news conference, Quintana Roo Attorney General Oscar Montes de Oca Rosales stated the raids yielded 20 rifles and three handguns, vehicles, and other items.

According to Montes de Oca, the gunmen were part of a CJNG cell linked to violent crimes including murders, kidnappings, and the attempted kidnapping and attack on a local police officer last week.

The once peaceful beach resort city has seen a dramatic rise in violence as criminal organizations fight for control of local drug distribution and money laundering schemes. Several cartel-connected cases have led to shootings and attacks at local bars in Cancun and Playa Del Carmen.

