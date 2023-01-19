Florida Man Commits Suicide After Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Corpse

A Florida man accused of sexually abusing a corpse is dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coworker allegedly walked in on the man during the abuse.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office officials told WEAR ABC3 News that an Oak Lawn Funeral Home employee walked in on a coworker he said was sexually abusing a corpse. The discovery came on Tuesday morning. Later, police found the man dead in an apparent suicide.
After the funeral home employee reported the crime, the suspect left before police arrived. a few hours later, Escambia County deputies found the suspect’s vehicle.
Police found the man dead near the vehicle in what they described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police have not yet released the name of the decedent, CBS12 News reported. The identity of the victim has also not been identified.
WEAR added:
Tim Brown is a client of the funeral home finalizing plans for his father’s burial.
“That is wild. I can’t believe it,” he said.
Brown said he saw deputies at the funeral home and was stunned to learn why.
“That does give me second thoughts, but I think he’s already been cremated, so I think he’s safe,” he said. “But, it is disturbing. I’m glad it wasn’t my mom that was here.”
In a written statement, Oak Lawn Funeral Home officials said, “Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families, we are not in a position to comment. We will continue to fully cooperate with the sheriff’s office.”
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.