Florida Man Commits Suicide After Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Corpse

A Florida man accused of sexually abusing a corpse is dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coworker allegedly walked in on the man during the abuse.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office officials told WEAR ABC3 News that an Oak Lawn Funeral Home employee walked in on a coworker he said was sexually abusing a corpse. The discovery came on Tuesday morning. Later, police found the man dead in an apparent suicide.

After the funeral home employee reported the crime, the suspect left before police arrived. a few hours later, Escambia County deputies found the suspect’s vehicle.

Police found the man dead near the vehicle in what they described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not yet released the name of the decedent, CBS12 News reported. The identity of the victim has also not been identified.

WEAR added:

Tim Brown is a client of the funeral home finalizing plans for his father’s burial. “That is wild. I can’t believe it,” he said. Brown said he saw deputies at the funeral home and was stunned to learn why. “That does give me second thoughts, but I think he’s already been cremated, so I think he’s safe,” he said. “But, it is disturbing. I’m glad it wasn’t my mom that was here.”

In a written statement, Oak Lawn Funeral Home officials said, “Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families, we are not in a position to comment. We will continue to fully cooperate with the sheriff’s office.”