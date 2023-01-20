Mexican Judge Jails Entire Cartel Cell After Attempted Murder of Journalist

A judge in Mexico City ordered 12 members of a drug distribution cell be held without bond on various charges Thursday. The cell, tied to Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), is believed to be behind the attempted murder of one of the country’s most famous journalists, Ciro Gomez Leyva.

This week, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office announced that a judge formally charged members of the cell for weapons and drug distribution. The cartel-connected suspects are expected to remain in jail without bond. Authorities believe the group is tied to CJNG, which has been linked to crimes in Mexico City.

Authorities initially arrested 11 members of the group last week during raids. Cops in Michoacan arrested the actual gunman identified only as “Hector Eduardo” and then sent him to Mexico City, El Sol de Morelia reported at the time.

The police operations come after the criminal organization tried to murder Ciro Gomez Leyva. Gomez Leyva reported his attack by posting photographs of his vehicle on social media on December 15. The journalist survived because he was driving an armored vehicle.

According to Mexico City Police Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch, gunmen followed Gomez Leyva days before the attack. They ultimately executed their attempt by sending two vehicles to help a gunman riding a motorcycle.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas and “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.