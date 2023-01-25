WATCH: Cancun Cab Drivers Assault Uber Cars Carrying Tourists

Taxi drivers in Cancun are acting like mobsters to keep rideshare drivers out of the market and are sometimes resorting to violence against gig workers.

The controversy came after Uber won a state court ruling allowed its operations since it is a private service, Excelsior reported. When Uber tried to enter Quintana Roo in 2019, it was met with government restrictions. After legal battles, they obtained a favorable ruling on January 11, 2023. Regardless, Quintana Roo’s Mobility Institute Director Rodrigo Alcázar Urrutia told Excelsior that Uber is not allowed because it falls outside of state oversight and the legislature needs to reign in private services. The lack of competition allows taxi drivers to charge high fares to cover government fees and union dues.

According to Milenio, taxi drivers are extorting rideshare drivers. The publication quoted some gig drivers who were forced to pay as much as $1,500 USD.

Since the start of the year, taxi drivers turned violent and are threatening and assaulting private competitors.

A video captured the moment when taxi drivers stop an Uber driver to assault him as terrified tourists fled the vehicle and demands to enter cabs. Local news outlets reported that two taxis followed the Uber car for several blocks and then cut him off. Even though the driver did call 911 and local cops arrived, they only gave the taxi drivers a warning.

In another video, two taxi drivers cut off an Uber driver to run an ice pick through a tire.

