Cops Find 14 Bodies in Central Mexican Clandestine Grave Site

A search in a newly discovered clandestine grave site in central Mexico netted 14 bodies to date. The site discovery comes at a time when Mexico continues to experience rising levels of cartel violence.

The most recent information points to three bodies being discovered late this week near the town of Junventino Rosas in Guanajuato. The new bodies bring the total to 14 sets of human remains found buried in that tract of land since early January, Periodico Correo reported.

Activists who search for mass graves have protested before the state attorney general’s office in the past, claiming that officials are slow to respond to mass grave sites and do little once bodies are found, Proceso reported.

One of the activist groups, Salmantinos Unidos Buscando Desaparecidos, met with a United Nations official and stated that authorities do not let volunteers search in an area they have dubbed the “red triangle” where clandestine grave sites are supposed to be located due to energy pipeline concerns, Periodico Correo reported. Guanajuato has seen a steady wave of violence as Cartel Jalisco New Generation and Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima fight for control of local drug distribution and fuel theft operations.

