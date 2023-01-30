Camo-Clad Migrants Apprehended in Arizona Mountains near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants wearing camouflage in the desert mountains of Arizona. A team of federal agencies worked together to find and apprehend the migrants.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted images of Tucson Station Border Patrol agents apprehending a group of camo-wearing migrants in the foothills of the Tumacacori Mountain on January 25. The agents, assisted by a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew MRT agents, members of the motorcycle unit, and Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents tracked down and apprehend the group of 15 migrants east of Arivaca, Arizona.

#CBP Teamwork at its best. Tucson Station agents worked with @CBPAMO, BORSTAR, MRT, and the Motorcycle Unit east of Arivaca, AZ, Wednesday. In the rugged foothills of the Tumacacori Mountains, agents apprehended all 15 migrants in the group. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/njiwY2komR — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 29, 2023

One day earlier, agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint on Highway 191 observed a vehicle approaching for inspection. The agent at the primary determined four passengers were migrants illegally present in the U.S., Modlin tweeted.

A U.S. citizen driver was arrested at the Hwy 191 Checkpoint Tuesday when the Douglas Station agent at primary inspection determined the four passengers were smuggled migrants. A loaded firearm was later seized from the glovebox. The smuggler faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/FXO12E9ou9 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 29, 2023

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded pistol in the glove box. The agents arrested the driver who now faces criminal charges.

A Wilcox Station agent made an impromptu arrest while at a gas station in Benson, Arizona, on January 21, Modlin tweeted on Sunday. The agent observed suspected migrants in an SUV parked at the gas station. The 15-year-old U.S. citizen driver fled on foot after speaking with the agent.

1/21: At a gas station in Benson, AZ, a vigilant Willcox Station agent observed suspected migrants in a parked SUV. The 15-year-old U.S. citizen driver, who was speaking with the agent near the vehicle, tried to flee on foot. Four migrants, along with the smuggler, were arrested. pic.twitter.com/ld111uVLb4 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 29, 2023

The agent took the teenager into custody in addition to the four migrants found hiding in the SUV. The four migrants also wore camouflage clothing.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.