Camo-Clad Migrants Apprehended in Arizona Mountains near Border

Tucson Station agents apprehend 15 migrants in the desert mountains near Arivaca, Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants wearing camouflage in the desert mountains of Arizona. A team of federal agencies worked together to find and apprehend the migrants.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted images of Tucson Station Border Patrol agents apprehending a group of camo-wearing migrants in the foothills of the Tumacacori Mountain on January 25. The agents, assisted by a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew MRT agents, members of the motorcycle unit, and Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents tracked down and apprehend the group of 15 migrants east of Arivaca, Arizona.

One day earlier, agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint on Highway 191 observed a vehicle approaching for inspection. The agent at the primary determined four passengers were migrants illegally present in the U.S., Modlin tweeted.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded pistol in the glove box. The agents arrested the driver who now faces criminal charges.

A Wilcox Station agent made an impromptu arrest while at a gas station in Benson, Arizona, on January 21, Modlin tweeted on Sunday. The agent observed suspected migrants in an SUV parked at the gas station. The 15-year-old U.S. citizen driver fled on foot after speaking with the agent.

The agent took the teenager into custody in addition to the four migrants found hiding in the SUV. The four migrants also wore camouflage clothing.

