105 Migrants from 8 Countries Caught Sneaking Across Frigid U.S.-Canadian Border

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents continue to see a spike in border crossings despite temperatures falling to minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit during the past week. Recently, agents apprehended 105 migrants from eight different nations during a week-long stretch.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted photos of a group of migrants apprehended after crossing the Canadian border into New York. Garcia described the migrants as part of a “snow-covered group.”

Chief Garcia reported that the recent arctic blast dropped temperatures in the region to -22 degrees. He said the migrants apprehended came to the sector’s area of responsibility from eight different countries. The chief did not disclose what nations those were.

Garcia also tweeted photos showing the illegal crossing paths into Franklin and West Berkshire, Vermont. The chief reports similar ecological damage caused by migrants discarding clothing an other debris. This is similar, on a smaller scale, to the damage caused on Texas ranches along the Rio Grande that separates Mexico and the U.S.

Swanton Sector officials report an increase in migrant apprehensions of nearly 743 percent in the first quarter of FY23 despite life-threatening weather conditions in the Canadian border region of Vermont and New York.

During the first three months of the new fiscal year, Swanton Sector agents apprehended 1,146 migrants who crossed the border from Canada into Vermont and New York, Breitbart Texas reported. This compares to 136 migrant apprehensions during the same period in FY22 — an increase of nearly 743 percent.

Agents in this sector reported increased apprehensions in each of the preceding seven months. Between May 1 and December 31, agents took 1,866 migrants into custody. This compares to the 2,004 migrants that were apprehended during FY20-22 combined.