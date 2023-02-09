Brother of Top Mexican Drug Lord Arrested in Mexico City

Mexican cops arrested one of the brothers of a top drug lord wanted in the U.S. for the murder of a DEA agent in 1984. While the younger brother is not believed to be tied to the homicide, the familial connection sparked controversy in Mexico City.

The arrest took place during a traffic stop when officers spotted a Mercedes Benz SUV without plates. During a search, authorities found a Beretta pistol, a brick of marijuana weighing 17.5 pounds, and 124 baggies of cocaine. Mexico City’s Police Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch announced that the driver was Carlos “N.,” a cartel member.

Breitbart Texas independently verified that the individual is Carlos Quintero, one of the brothers of infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel. He is wanted by the U.S. for the 1984 murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Mexican authorities arrested Rafael Caro Quintero in July and is fighting extradition.

According to Infobae, Caro Quintero’s younger brother, Carlos, has two prior arrests for illegal possession of a weapon and for disturbing the peace. Even though his prior arrests do not link him to a particular cartel, publications in Mexico say members of the Quintero family are either part of the Sinaloa Cartel — a successor of the Guadalajara Cartel — or the Caborca Cartel. The Caborca group was started by Caro Quintero after disputes with the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City and “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.