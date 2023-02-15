Large Migrant Group Apprehended After Boat Landing in Florida Keys

CBP Air and Marine Operations agents responded to a reported migrant landing in Tavernier Key, Florida, and encountered a large group of migrants who arrived by sea. The migrants utilized a small sailing to make the journey from Haiti.

CBP AMO Southeast Regional Director John Priddy tweeted photos of a large migrant group that appears to have traveled from Haiti to the Florida Keys via a small sailing vessel. AMO and Miami Sector Border Patrol agents responded and found more than 100 migrants who made the dangerous journey.

Keys Landing..!! This morning, @CBPAMORegDirSE agents responded near Tavernier Key to a vessel landing, and encountered 100+ migrants, along with partners @USBPChiefMIP. These voyages are dangerous and not recommended. @USCGSoutheast @CBPFlorida @CBPSoutheast pic.twitter.com/0Js6xTs4By — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) February 9, 2023

The migrants landed near Tavernier Key on February 9, Priddy stated. “These voyages are dangerous and not recommended,” he wrote.

Since October 1, the U.S. Coast Guard reports the interdiction of more than 2,513 Haitian migrants and 5,528 Cubans. Many of these migrants are returned to their home countries. Some are delivered to nearby nations like the Bahamas.

A few days later, crew members of the USCG Cutter Issac Mayo apprehended a group of Cuban migrants on a small sailing vessel in rough waters, according to a tweet from USCGSoutheast.

#Breaking @USCG Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 19 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday. Taking to the sea on makeshift vessels is dangerous and the chance for loss of life is great. Since Oct. 1, 2022 #USCG crews interdicted 5,590 Cubans at sea. @USEmbCuba #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/1HwNyGVUZ8 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2023

Officials emphasized the unpredictability of the weather and sea conditions in this area.

The weather in the Florida Straits is grossly unpredictable. Weather reports from your local news outlet or app doesn’t necessary report offshore conditions. The people rescued below were fortunate our @CBPAMORegDirSE partners got to them right before their vessel sank. pic.twitter.com/N3MJYTH6Ur — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2023

A video shot from a Coast Guard aircraft shows how rough the seas can be in the Florida Straits and the Winward and Mona Passes.

Watching the local weather report doesn’t always portray the conditions in the middle of the ocean. The Florida Straits, Windward & Mona Passes are unpredictable & dangerous especially on unseaworthy boats. @USCG, partner crews are on patrol 24/7 via air & sea to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/BVfKb6oG6l — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2023

“Illegally migrating to the U.S. is treacherous, and you may lose your life in the transit,” Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven, said in a written statement. “Use safe and legal means available to come to the United States.”