Large Migrant Group Apprehended After Boat Landing in Florida Keys

CBP AMO and Border Patrol agents apprehend a large migrant group in the Florida Keys. (CBP Air and Marine Operations Southeast Region)
CBP Air and Marine Operations Southeast Region
Bob Price

CBP Air and Marine Operations agents responded to a reported migrant landing in Tavernier Key, Florida, and encountered a large group of migrants who arrived by sea. The migrants utilized a small sailing to make the journey from Haiti.

CBP AMO Southeast Regional Director John Priddy tweeted photos of a large migrant group that appears to have traveled from Haiti to the Florida Keys via a small sailing vessel. AMO and Miami Sector Border Patrol agents responded and found more than 100 migrants who made the dangerous journey.

The migrants landed near Tavernier Key on February 9, Priddy stated. “These voyages are dangerous and not recommended,” he wrote.

Since October 1, the U.S. Coast Guard reports the interdiction of more than 2,513 Haitian migrants and 5,528 Cubans. Many of these migrants are returned to their home countries. Some are delivered to nearby nations like the Bahamas.

A few days later, crew members of the USCG Cutter Issac Mayo apprehended a group of Cuban migrants on a small sailing vessel in rough waters, according to a tweet from USCGSoutheast.

Officials emphasized the unpredictability of the weather and sea conditions in this area.

A video shot from a Coast Guard aircraft shows how rough the seas can be in the Florida Straits and the Winward and Mona Passes.

“Illegally migrating to the U.S. is treacherous, and you may lose your life in the transit,” Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven, said in a written statement. “Use safe and legal means available to come to the United States.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

