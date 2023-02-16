WATCH: 7 Migrants, Alleged Teen Smuggler Arrested After Chase near Border in Texas

A 15-year-old Mexican national is under arrest for human smuggling and evading arrest following a high-speed pursuit, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. The smuggler allegedly drove with seven migrants who were also apprehended.

The Mexican teen who is also illegally present in the United States, DPS officials stated, led troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Hidalgo County, Texas, on Valentine’s Day. The dashcam video from the trooper’s SUV shows the dangerous chase which ended when the driver and seven migrants bailed out on a dirt road about a mile from the Texas border with Mexico.

Troopers, working in the Rio Grande Valley under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, arrested the teenage “illegal immigrant” on charges of human smuggling and evading arrest, Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said in the tweet above.

“We continue to see an uptick involving juvenile smugglers who are recruited by transnational criminal organizations,” Olivarez told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “In some cases, we encounter juvenile smugglers who are illegal immigrants.”

“They are used to cross into the U.S. for the sole purpose to smuggle both people and drugs,” Olivarez explained.

Olivarez said human smuggling organizations are increasingly using social media posts that specifically target teenagers.

One reason for this, Olivarez continued is the transnational criminal organizations engaged in migrant smuggling are “well aware of the lenient consequences involving juveniles.”

