Watch: Police Seek to Remove Dog from Texas Woman Seen Carrying It by Ears

HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen and the Houston SPCA filed a lawsuit to remove an abused dog from its owner. A video shows the woman reported to be the dog’s owner beating and carrying the dog by its ears.

Constable Rosen tweeted a disturbing video showing a woman kicking and striking a two-year-old husky in a driveway of a north Houston home in front of a small child. The woman then grabs the dog up by its ear and collar and carries it toward the person recording the video.

Constable Rosen said his office and the Houston SPCA are teaming up to file a lawsuit to remove the dog from its owner. He added that if the woman is charged and convicted for Animal Cruelty she could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Houston SPCA representative Julie Kuenstle called it, “a terrible situation” in an interview with KHOU CBS11. “Really difficult to watch especially when there was a child present.”

KHOU reported the child could be heard pleading for the woman to stop beating the dog.

Constable Rosen’s deputies served a warrant allowing the Houston SPCA to rescue the dog. The organization took the Siberian Huskey mix to a veterinarian who examined it and determined it was 20 pounds underweight. The vet said the dog has a sweet disposition, KHOU reported.

The investigation into possible animal cruelty charges against the as-yet unidentified woman continues.

