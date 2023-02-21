CBP Seizes 6 Tons of Fentanyl in 2023, Nearly Matches 2022 Total

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 12,000 pounds of fentanyl during the first four months of Fiscal Year 23. This nearly equals the nearly 12,500 pounds seized during the entire previous fiscal year.

Between October 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, CBP officers assigned to ports of entry across the United States seized 12,017 pounds of fentanyl, according to the CBP Drug Seizures Report for January. This compares to 12,493 pounds of fentanyl seized during the entire Fiscal Year 22.

During the month of December 2012, CBP officers seized 6,200 pounds of the deadly drug. One year earlier, officers seized only 523 pounds.

The agency is on pace to shatter last year’s record for fentanyl seizures. The trend does not appear to be letting up. In February, CBP officers assigned to the Port of Nogales seized another 195,000 fentanyl pills and 2.03 pounds of fentanyl powder hidden in a vehicle crossing the border from Mexico.

A few days earlier, officers assigned to the Douglas Port of Entry found another smuggler attempting to enter the United States with 185 packages of blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Officials say this equates to approximately 180,000 pills.

#ICYMI: On February 8, CBP officers in Arizona conducting vehicle inspections seized approximately 180K blue fentanyl pills within 185 packages concealed in a compartment in the floor of a vehicle. The weight of the packages was just over 45lbs. Learn: https://t.co/p7wlIFFplm pic.twitter.com/bnf0lAqyU1 — CBP (@CBP) February 19, 2023