Cartel Gunmen Kidnap, Kill Prominent Mexican Border State Rancher

The kidnapping and murder of a respected rancher in Mexico during a carjacking highlights the raging violence throughout the country.

The case took place last week in San Luis Potosi, where 78-year-old Lorenzo Gonzalez Villarreal and his son, 53-year-old Lorenzo, were leaving their ranch near Matehuala. The family owned a milk company known as La Lechera. Along a highway, cartel gunmen carjacked and kidnapped the ranchers.

According to Coahuila Attorney General Gerardo Marquez, the current motive theory suggests the gunmen simply wanted the rancher’s late-model truck. After the gunmen kidnapped the two and took their vehicle, they moved to the border state of Nuevo Leon, Proceso reported.

As the gunmen moved near Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, they encountered a convoy of rivals — setting off a confrontation. During the clash, the ranchers sustained injuries which eventually killed the elder Gonzalez. The gunmen left their victims’ vehicle and managed to escape.

The kidnappers left the body of the deceased rancher and his injured son in the state of San Luis Potosi.

The northern parts of San Luis Potosi and southern Nuevo Leon continue to see dramatic levels of violence as rival gunmen from cells aligned with Cartel Jalisco New Generation and the Sinaloa Cartel fight for control of routes from Central Mexico to the U.S.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila and “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.