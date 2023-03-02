Narco-Surveillance Center Found near Cancun, Says Mexican President

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the discovery of a cartel-run surveillance center near Cancun which operated cameras at the international airport. However, the mayor claims to not have details of such a discovery.

This week, Lopez Obrador made a brief announcement during one of his morning news conferences that federal authorities discovered a fully operational surveillance and communication center near Cancun.

“Yesterday we found a C5 system (surveillance center) — but for criminals,” Lopez Obrador said. The acronym C5 is used in Mexico for police centers. “They even had cameras in the airport to see the planes landing and everything — a C5.”

Lopez Obrador did not provide additional details about the discovery, nor its exact location.

The announcement comes at a time when Cancun, Cozumel, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya have all seen a spike in cartel violence. The violence is primarily between Cartel Jalisco New Generation and allies of the Sinaloa Cartel inside tourist areas.

Cancun Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta told a local news outlet that she did not have details about the surveillance center.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco and “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.