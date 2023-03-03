EXCLUSIVE: Known Migrant Got-Aways Rise to Nearly 51K in February

The number of migrants known to have entered the United States illegally without being apprehended jumped in February, according to a Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Got-aways jumped from about 48,000 in January to nearly 51,000 in February.

Despite a decrease in the number of migrant apprehensions along the southwest U.S. border with Mexico, the estimated number of got-aways jumped by more than six percent to nearly 51,000 in February. This number is also slightly higher than the 50,820 in February 2022.

Migrant got-aways are a conservative estimate of the number of migrants who are seen crossing the border but cannot be apprehended at the time, migrants that are part of a group that is partially apprehended, or by estimating numbers based upon tracks found in smuggling areas.

The estimated number of known got-aways during the first five months of Fiscal Year 23, which began on October 1, 2022, hit nearly 310,000, the report reviewed by Breitbart News reveals. This is up by approximately 29 percent over the same period in FY22 when officials estimated there were 240,897 known got-aways.

The El Paso Sector reported the highest number of got-aways. The nearly 17,000 got-aways represent a jump of about 205 percent over last year’s 5,413. El Paso also leads the year-to-date numbers with more than 106,000 estimated known got-aways.

This is followed by the Tucson Sector (just over 13,000) and the Del Rio Sector (nearly 11,000).

Along the Canadian border, Swanton Sector officials report nearly 300 migrant got-aways. This is up from just 25 one year ago. In the year-to-date report, Swanton Sector officials estimate a jump of 950 percent as got-away estimates jumped from 113 last year to nearly 1,200 this year.

Editor’s Note: All numbers reported above for February 2023 got-aways come from an unofficial Border Patrol report obtained by Breitbart Texas. These numbers are subject to change.