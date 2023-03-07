Mexican Feds Find 343 Migrants in Abandoned U.S.-Bound Truck

Officers from Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) discovered 343 migrants abandoned on a roadside in the southeastern state of Veracruz Sunday. The United States-bound migrants were found sealed in a tractor-trailer lacking the necessary documents to traverse the county.

According to a statement by INM, the migrants wore bracelets commonly used by cartel smugglers as proof of payment for crossing into the U.S. The group consisted of 212 single adults from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador. In addition to 103 unaccompanied minors, 28 migrants were members of family units.

According to INM, most of the unaccompanied children were Guatemalans. They were turned over to child protective services. As reported by Breitbart Texas, INM has stepped up efforts to locate, detain, and remove migrants who fail to apply for asylum before making their way to the U.S.

The recent INM operations have involved patrols at transportation hubs, stash houses, and Rio Grande locations. According to Mexican immigration law, migrants are required to register upon entry and apply for refugee before travelling to their ultimate destination elsewhere.

During the last weekend of February, 98 migrants were arrested in one operation in Puebla. The group consisted of nationals from Venezuela, Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia, Angola, Haiti, and Chile. During the same weekend, several other operations resulted in the apprehension of large groups.

The recent busts by INM included 149 migrants on a single bus along the common route from Tapachula to Mexico City. Some passengers hailed from as far as India. The driver was turned over to authorities and the bus was seized.

The recent arrests by INM have also netted migrants from Cameroon, Togo, Congo, Mali, and China.

In one hotel being used by smugglers late February, Mexico’s National Guard and the INM found 34 migrants crammed into a single room. They came from U.S.-designated special interest countries like Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Migrants in Mexico are required to remain in the state where they file a petition for refugee status until its conclusion. Many are becoming frustrated with the wait times. According to Mexico’s Commission on Refugee Assistance (COMAR), more than 10,000 migrants are registering each month for legal status.

INM’s arrest of migrants flouting Mexico’s immigration laws come as the Biden Administration proposes a new rule to limit asylum protections to those who first seek refuge in a safe third country or risk immediate expulsion. On February 21, DHS announced the proposed rule in preparation for the expected lifting of the Title 42 removal authority set for May 11.

According to DHS, migrants who fail to seek legal pathways would be subject to a disputable presumption of asylum ineligibility unless they meet specified exceptions. Migrants who cannot establish a valid claim would be subject to prompt removal under Title 8 authorities, which carries a five-year bar to re-entry.

