Human Smugglers Abandon Migrant Family with 2 Infants on Texas Bank of Rio Grande

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found a migrant family with two infants abandoned by human smugglers along the Rio Grande riverbank. RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez witnessed the rescue.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted a video showing agents from the RGV Sector rescuing a family abandoned in the dark along the Texas bank of the Rio Grande on March 9. The migrant family included two infants, Ortiz reported.

Smuggler abandoned family with 2 infants on the Rio Grande River! Great response by our RGV Agents, including their Chief, on securing everyone safely!

RGV Sector Chief Chavez witnessed the rescue of the migrant family near the Roma, Texas, historic district.

“Earlier today we were patrolling right near the edge of the river where we encountered families with children,” Chaves reported. She said the families came from Honduras, Guatemala, and China.

“My most concern is for the unaccompanied children because they are little,” she continued. “I am concerned because they came [across] on a small raft. It was eight people.”

Chavez said the smuggling “guide” put the migrants and the children in a very dangerous situation.

“It’s very easy to fall off that raft,” she explained, “especially for children.”

Chavez reported that the Rio Grande Valley Sector agents have had more than 121,000 migrant encounters so far this fiscal year. The new fiscal year began on October 1, 2022. She said 37,000 of those occurred in the Rio Grande City Station area of responsibility.

In addition to the migrants apprehended, more than 27,000 more migrants are classified as known got-aways, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report obtained by Breitbart Texas.