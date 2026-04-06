Howard Stern Sued by Former Employee, Claims He Created Hostile Work Environment

A former assistant of radio legend Howard Stern says that he fostered a hostile work environment.

Former Stern employee Leslie Kuhn, who says she was an executive assistant for the radio man and his wife, Beth, said that Stern demanded that she move in with them in their 20,000-square-foot Southampton mansion, according to TMZ.

The woman says she managed Stern’s household staff, including payroll, scheduling, and other household needs, including issues dealing with Beth’s at-home cat rescue and fostering operation, the site added.

But the job was harder than it should be, she said, adding that she suffered anxiety due to a “hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices.”

Kuhn also disputes the supposed non-disclosure agreement by which Stern’s legal team says she is bound. She says the document “is nothing more than her typewritten name in the same font style and size used to identify the parties’ names in the recitals of the agreement.”

In her lawsuit, she is asking a court to rule that the NDA is not valid so she can disclose more of the details of her employment.

The rabidly anti-Trump shock jock who endorsed Kamala Harris for president, is so mind-broken over Trump that he claims he canceled his Disney+ subscription to support disinformation spreader Jimmy Kimmel.

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