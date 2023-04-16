Migrant Surge Returns to West Texas Border Sector — 10K Apprehensions Last Week

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 10,000 migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry during the past week. The spike follows a short downturn in migrant crossings as border officials prepare for the end of Title 42.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good tweeted a weekly recap revealing his agents apprehended an average of 1,470 migrants per day during the past week. This shows that agents apprehended approximately 10,290 during the one-week period.

5-day Recap

•1,470 daily average encounters

•44 Smuggling schemes with 285 migrants

•1 Stash house with 17 migrants

•5 Sex offenders / 1 aggravated felon

•44 Smuggling schemes with 285 migrants

•1 Stash house with 17 migrants

•5 Sex offenders / 1 aggravated felon

•1 #Rescue

The report marks a resurgence of large migrant group crossings following a short downturn following December’s peak of 55,770 migrant apprehensions in December. That number fell to 30,035 in January when President Joe Biden announced new migrant protocols that allowed certain nationalities of migrants to be returned to their home country under Title 42.

In February, that number began to rise again with the apprehension of 32,233 migrants, according to official U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports. An unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas earlier this month revealed that migrant apprehensions jumped again to approximately 38,000. CBP officials have not yet released the official March reports.

Happening now—large groups continue to turn themselves in at the border.

If the average reported this week by Chief Good holds through the month, the El Paso Sector could see upward of 44,000 migrant apprehensions for April.

The Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020 is scheduled to come to a close on May 11, Breitbart News reported.

In March 2022, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark first reported a Department of Homeland Security report estimating the end of Title 42 could bring as many as 18,000 migrants per day to cross the southwest border.

