WATCH: Female Texas Trooper Stops Smuggled Migrants from Fleeing near Border

A video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a female trooper grabbing migrants by the arm to stop them from fleeing into the brush in Kinney County. The trooper stopped the Ford pickup truck on FM-693 and migrants began to bail out of the vehicle.

The video shows the female trooper racing up to the silver F-150 pickup truck on April 11 as a group of ten migrants began to jump from the vehicle as it continued moving. The trooper managed to grab three of the migrants and prevent their escape before taking the driver into custody.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez identified the driver as a California man who said he was in Texas to visit family. He now faces criminal smuggling charges, Olivares stated.

In addition to the three migrants stopped by the trooper from fleeing, Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector apprehended seven more migrants found hiding in the brush.

Pursuits and stops of alleged human smugglers as commonplace in this part of the Lone Star State as more than 223,000 migrants classified as “got-aways” illegally entered the state and managed to avoid apprehension at the border during the first six months of this fiscal year, Breitbart Texas reported.

During another traffic stop in Kinney County, A DPS trooper arrested a couple from Waller, Texas, who allegedly smuggled a group of six migrants from Mexico and El Salvador.The Waller couple brought two tender-age children with them for the alleged human smuggling trip, Olivarez tweeted.

The 223,000 got-aways combined with the apprehension of nearly 650,000 migrants brings the total of known border crossers in the five Texas-based sectors for the first half of FY23 to nearly 872,000 migrants for the five Texas-based sectors. This compares roughly to the city of Fort Worth which has a population of just over 908,000 people.