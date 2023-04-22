VIDEOS: Reckless Human Smuggling Pursuits Continue in Texas Border County

Police pursuits in Kinney County, Texas, continue at an alarming rate as human smugglers attempt to avoid arrest. Texas Department of Public Safety officials tweeted dashcam video from two such pursuits from this week.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Oliavarez tweeted a video this week from an April 18 vehicle pursuit in Kinney County. The pursuit led to the arrest of two women from Waco, Texas, for allegedly smuggling six migrants.

Two females from Waco led a @TxDPS Trooper on a pursuit in Kinney County. Both were arrested for smuggling 6 illegal immigrants. Inside the vehicle, Troopers found a stolen 9mm handgun, marijuana, & meth. Both face criminal charges for smuggling, drug poss., & unlawful poss. of a… pic.twitter.com/j8DvAti7S8 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 20, 2023

A search of the vehicle following the pursuit led to the discovery of marijuana, methamphetamine, and a stolen 9 mm pistol. The two women now face charges of smuggling, drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 15, troopers assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star engaged in another vehicle pursuit in Kinney County. Police eventually arrested the driver, a Galveston, Texas, resident, on felony charges of evading and smuggling of persons, Olivarez tweeted.

A @TxDPS Trooper in Kinney County arrested a driver from Galveston after a vehicle pursuit. The driver was smuggling 3 illegal immigrants. He faces criminal charges for evading & smuggling of persons. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/D4WkzgKkBc — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 21, 2023

Earlier this week, Breitbart Texas reported on yet another alleged human smuggling pursuit where a female trooper grabbed multiple migrants who attempted to flee from a pickup truck and hide in the brush in Kinney County.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Olivarez identified the driver as a California man who said he was in Texas to visit family. He now faces criminal smuggling charges, Olivares stated.

In addition to the three migrants stopped by the trooper from fleeing, Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector apprehended seven more migrants found hiding in the brush.

A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a couple from Waller, Tx in Kinney Co. Both were arrested for smuggling 6 illegal immigrants from Mexico & El Salvador. During the stop, the trooper noticed 2 children belonging to the smugglers – ages 4 & 1, held unrestrained by the immigrants. The… pic.twitter.com/UvhQhOcbTn — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 19, 2023

On April 10, DPS troopers arrested a couple from Gonzalez, Texas, after they allegedly attempted to smuggle a group of migrants in Kinney County.