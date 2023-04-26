GRAPHIC PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Seven Cartel Gunmen Killed in Western Mexican State Clashes

Seven cartel gunmen died and several other individuals sustained gunshot wounds during a series of shootouts in western Mexico. The region experienced several days of fighting as gunmen from La Familia Michoacana fought against gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

The violence took place on Monday when gunmen from a cell from La Familia Michoacana clashed with gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) near the town of Tlalpujahua in the eastern part of Michoacan. In that clash, multiple gunmen died, however, details of the confrontation have not been released by Mexican authorities. Breitbart Texas obtained photographs of the convoys of gunmen showing over a dozen vehicles moving along the rural roads in Michoacan.

Soon after that shootout, a group of Mexican Army soldiers made their way to the region to intercept the gunmen. A group of gunmen from CJNG ambushed the soldiers near Ciudad Hidalgo, Michoacan. During that shootout, the military forces claim the gunmen were riding in three vehicles when the attack took place.

According to information released by the Mexican Army, the soldiers fought off the attack. During the fighting, one soldier died. In their statement, the military claims six gunmen also died in the shootout.

Photographs from the clashes in the region point to some of the gunmen having been killed inside buildings and not in the three SUVs as described by military reports. It remains unclear if those gunmen were killed in the previous shootout.

The eastern part of Michoacan experienced numerous shootouts in recent months as factions of La Familia Michoacana continue fighting against CJNG over control of drug trafficking and drug production areas in the region.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.