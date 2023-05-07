Migrant Apprehensions at Border Hit 9K per Day, Says Texas DPS

The apprehension of migrants crossing the southwest spiked to more than 9,000 per day, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety. This compares to approximately 7,200 per day during December — the highest month for the Biden administration and the second-highest month in Border Patrol history.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that Border Patrol agents in the nine southwest border sectors apprehended more than 9,000 migrants per day for the past two days. This puts the month of May into a record-shattering pace that is only expected to increase as Title 42 comes to an end on May 11.

If the rate remained steady throughout the month, as many as 279,000 migrants could be apprehended this month. The number could be higher, Olivarez said.

Week in Review…

– 2 Agents Assaulted

– 54,951 Apprehensions

– 18,698 Approx. Gotaways

– $714,492 Seized

– 101 lbs. Cocaine

– 1,050 lbs. Marijuana

– 2,721 lbs. Meth

– 138 lbs. Fentanyl

– 16 Firearms

– 6 Sex Offenders

– 7 Gang Members Impressive work! pic.twitter.com/f02TlcXFsS — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 6, 2023

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted a weekly report on Saturday revealing that agents apprehended 54,951 during a seven-day period. This represents an apprehension rate of more than 7,850 per day. It is not clear what seven-day period is included in his tweet.

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 181,000 migrants along the southwest border with Mexico in April, Breitbart Texas reported last week. This report is based upon an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart. This represents more than 6,000 migrants per day — further proof of the increasing trend in the past weeks.

These numbers do not include known migrant got-aways. In Chief Ortiz’s tweet above, he referenced 18,698 got-aways during the seven-day period. That adds another 2,671 migrants per day, bringing the total known border crosser rate reported by the chief to 10,521 per day or 325,155 for a 31-day period at that rate.

