Texas Governor Sends Kamala Harris Busload of Migrants on Mother’s Day

Migrants board a van outside the residence of VP Kamala Harris after being bused from the Texas border region. (File Photo: Getty Images)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent Vice President Kamala Harris a busload of migrants for Mother’s Day on Sunday. The migrants had been released by the Biden-Harris administration after crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.

A bus carrying dozens of migrants from the Texas border town of Del Rio arrived at the official residence of Kamala Harris — the U.S. Naval Observatory — on Sunday evening, ABC 15 WJLA reported. A group of local volunteers arrived and took the migrants to a church for processing.

In a tweet on Sunday, Governor Abbott sharply criticized the vice president for her lack of action in addressing the crisis at the border in her role as “Border Czar.” The governor recently appointed his own Border Czar, retired Border Patrol supervisor Mike Banks.

Governor Abbott stepped up the busing of migrants to the sanctuary cities of Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC after tens of thousands of migrants crossed the border into Texas during the two weeks leading up to the end of Title 42.

“Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities as the Biden Administration dumps thousands of migrants in their towns,” Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary for Governor Abbott said in response to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas. “Texas has since bused over 17,300 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, providing much-needed relief.”

Title 42 - Migrants camp out on the streets of El Paso after being released by Border Patrol. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

Migrants camp out on the streets of El Paso after being released by Border Patrol. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

On Monday, the Office of the Texas Governor told Breitbart Texas that more then 220 buses have taking migrants from overrun border communities along the Rio Grande to Washington, D.C., since the program began just over a year ago. Each bus carries between 30 and 50 migrants who volunteer for the free trip to the eastern seaboard.

Last week, the governor’s office supplied the following data for the number of migrants delivered to Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. since the program began in April 2022:

  • Washington, D.C.: more than 9,100 migrants on over 200 buses
  • New York City: more than 5,700 migrants on over 115 buses
  • Chicago: more than 1,600 migrants on over 30 buses
  • Philadelphia: more than 920 migrants on over 15 buses

Prior to the Mother’s Day arrival, another busload of approximately 30 migrants from Texas arrived at the VP’s residence on May 12.

In total, Abbott sent at least four busloads of migrants to Harris’s official residence since Christmas Eve.

