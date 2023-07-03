Four Migrants Rescued After Falling Prey to Desert Heat near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued four Mexican migrants who fell victim to the scorching heat of the Arizona desert. One of the migrants had to be flown by helicopter to a Tucson-area trauma center.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted photos from a migrant rescue that took place on June 27 near Benson, Arizona. Agents responded to a 911 call and four Mexican migrants suffering heat-related illness.

Crossing the border illegally means risking your life. 6/27: Willcox Station agents responded to a 911 call south of Benson, AZ, and rescued four Mexican citizens suffering from heat-related illness. All four required advanced care, and a 19-year-old female was flown to Tucson. pic.twitter.com/qiqktU1vyz — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 3, 2023

Modlin reported that all four migrants required advanced medical care to exposure to the extreme heat conditions of the Arizona desert. One of the migrants, a 19-year-old female, had to be flown to Tucson for emergency life-saving treatments.

That same day, Laredo Sector agents responded to another life-threatening situation as two migrants became lost on a ranch near Hebbronville, Texas.

On June 27, agents received a 911 call regarding 2 lost non-citizens in medical distress near Hebbronville, Texas. #USBP agents quickly responded & soon located the non-citizens in a desolate ranch area. #USBP Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) provided medical aid to both pic.twitter.com/nBQuj9bMSD — Laredo Sector Border Patrol (@USBPChiefLRT) June 29, 2023

The EMT-trained Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville Station provided life-saving medical assistance to both migrants.

Yuma Sector agents also rescued two migrants who succumbed to the heat on June 20.

Two lives were saved thanks to the efforts of our Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents! Two migrants called 911 Tuesday night stating that they were in the desert and out of water. BORSTAR agents responded and provided life-saving medical care. #YumaSector #heroes pic.twitter.com/GkRpWn06Gh — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle (@USBPChiefYUM) June 23, 2023

Between October 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued more than 24,000 migrants. With four months remaining in the current fiscal year, the number of rescues already exceeded the total for FY22 and nearly doubled FY21.