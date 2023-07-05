Cuban Migrants Make Independence Day Landing on Florida Coast

A group of Cuban migrants landed what appears to be a homemade boat on a beach in the Florida Keys on Independence Day Agents arrested the migrants and processed them for removal from the United States.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted a photo of a rustic boat used to transport a group of migrants from Cuba to the Florida Keys on July 4. Agents responding to the area found 32 migrants, later identified as Cuban nationals.

Slosar reported the agents medically screened the migrants and then processed them for removal back to Cuba.

Two days earlier, Key West Station Border Patrol agents found another makeshift sailboat used to ferry a small group of migrants from Cuba to the Florida Keys. Agents arrested three Cuban migrants after their board laded at Truman Waterfront Park, Slosar tweeted.

After a giant surge of migrants arriving on the Florida Coast earlier this fiscal year, Miami Sector agents apprehended 5,488 migrants. Of those, CBP officials report 4,614 were Cuban nationals. The report reveals apprehensions between October 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. These are the most recent official numbers available at this time.

During FY22, Miami Sector agents apprehended 4.009 migrants. Of those, 2,638 were Cuban nationals.