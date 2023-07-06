Gunmen Hang Dismembered Body from Overpass in Central Mexico

A group of suspected cartel gunmen left a dismembered body hanging from a pedestrian overpass in central Mexico as criminal organizations announce a new fight over the street-level drug market. During the day, authorities found three more similar crime scenes where gunmen left body parts next to threats.

The gruesome crime scene occurred this week in Toluca, the capital the state of Mexico. Authorities responded to a pedestrian overpass in the Lomas Altas neighborhood. According to local journalists, unknown gunmen strung a large black trashbag with severed human remains next to a posterboard with a series of threats.

The gruesome murder is being attributed to a faction of the Familia Michoacana. In late June, the organization announced they would be targeting meth dealers and corrupt police officials in Mexico State, Mexico’s Proceso reported.

According to the local newspaper El Sol de Toluca, authorities responded to three other crime scenes throughout the city and in surrounding communities where gunmen left various body parts inside trash bags alongside similar threats. It remains unclear if each crime scene pertained to a different victim or if gunmen left body parts from one victim in various locations.

The gruesome crime scenes come at the same time that Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador bragged during his morning news conference that on Wednesday, the country experienced one of the days with the least murders. Lopez Obrador claimed that news outlets in Mexico would continue to focus on the violence to criticize his government rather than highlight days like Wednesday that only saw approximately 65 murders nationwide.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.