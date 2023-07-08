Mexican Government Covers Up Sexual Assault in Congressional Building, Says Politician

A Mexican politician claims that Mexico City’s Attorney General is covering up a sexual assault investigation inside the city’s congressional building. The politician alleges she is the victim, and a male politician is the alleged aggressor.

This week, Luisa Gutierrez Urena, a representative with the National Action Party (PAN), posted a video on social media calling out Mexico City’s Attorney General Ernestina Godoy for allegedly attempting to derail a sexual assault complaint against Nazario Norberto Sanchez. The politician claims that Godoy has been using her position to protect her political allies from facing any criminal charges.

El diputado de morena @NazarioNorberto abusó de mí sexualmente en el pleno del @Congreso_CdMex A pesar de todas las pruebas, la fiscal @ErnestinaGodoy_ pretende encubrir al diputado y no ejercer acción penal en su contra. No permitiré que este agresor sexual pase a las filas… pic.twitter.com/39gDHFF9zx — Luisa Gutierrez Ureña (@luisag_urena) July 6, 2023

“Sadly, in this case, I am the victim of sexual aggression,” Gutierrez said. “The representative Nazario Norberto Sanchez from the MORENA parliamentary group sexually abused me inside the plenary session of Congress of Mexico City.”

Gutierrez claimed that the security cameras of the congressional building captured the sexual assault in 2021. She claimed that Ernestina Godoy, the current attorney general who had been a politician for the MORENA party in the past, stopped the investigation into her allegations.

The politician claimed that through her lawyer, she learned Mexico City prosecutors are looking to notify her that they will not be criminally charging anyone in the case.She also claimed that there are witnesses to the sexual assault, videos, and even various reports by investigators that prove her accusations.

Gutierrez claimed that she presented a motion before Congress calling for Godoy to stop acting like a MORENA politician and to act as a law enforcement official. The measure failed by one vote, with all of the MORENA members voting against it — including the alleged sexual aggressor Nazario Norberto Sanchez.

“This man is not only the sexual aggressor, but he also votes so that there is no justice in a case where he is the criminal,” she said. “That is how things are in this city.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.