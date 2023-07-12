Camo-Wearing Migrants Captured in Arizona Desert near Border

Welton Station Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of camo-wearing migrants in the Sonoran Desert near the border in Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Yuma Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Yuma Sector
Bob Price

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a group of camouflage-wearing migrants near the border in the Arizona Sonoran Desert.

Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle tweeted a photo of a group of migrants found by Welton Station agents hiking in the Sonoran Desert. Caudle said the migrants were hiking in triple-digit heat after crossing the border from Mexico into Arizona.

During the prior week, Yuma Sector agents apprehended more than 1,400 migrants from 42 different countries, Caugle reported. These included more than 40 unaccompanied juvenile migrants and a convicted felon.

This week, Caudle reported the arrest of 31-year-old Alexander Aguilar Pozada, a Honduran national. A records check revealed a felony conviction in San Francisco for transportation, sale, and possession of narcotics. Caudle stated that the criminal alien is also a member of the Sureños gang.

In the neighboring Tucson Sector, Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a photo of a group of agents from the Three Points Station Motorcycle Unit agents who apprehended a group of migrants in the desert near Sells, Arizona. The agent tracked the migrants for more than two miles, he stated.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

