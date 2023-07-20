DOJ Jumps on Texas Trooper’s Complaint About ‘Inhumane’ Treatment of Migrants at Border

Texas DPS trooper stands ready at state's border with Mexico to deter and turnback migrant crossings. (Texas Department of Public Safety)
Texas Department of Public Safety
Bob Price

The U.S. Department of Justice is “assessing the situation” surrounding the complaint by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper regarding what he described as the “inhumane” treatment of migrants crossing the border from Mexico. The complaint emerged in a leaked email following the trooper’s brief deployment to the border under Operation Lone Star.

“The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are working with DHS and other relevant agencies to assess the situation,” DOJ spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in an article published by CNN. The DOJ’s statement does not appear to be the launching of an “investigation” into the complaints at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Office of Inspector has already launched an investigation into the matter following the leak of the trooper’s email, Breitbart Texas reported on Wednesday.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.