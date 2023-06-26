Texas Troopers Bust Alleged Human Smuggler on Border River

Texas Department of Public Safety Tactical Marine Unit troopers arrested a Mexican national for allegedly smuggling migrants across the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. The Texas troopers teamed up with Florida Fish and Wildlife game wardens deployed to the border region under Operation Lone Star.
Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted a video showing a DPS Tactical Marine Unit delivering an arrested Mexican national to the boat ramp in Eagle Pass. Troopers say the man, identified as by police Armando Grimaldo-Hernandez, was smuggling migrants across the Rio Grande from his hometown of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, into Texas.
During a marine patrol, the @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit & @MyFWC interdicted a human smuggler/coyote for guiding groups of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande River in #EaglePass. Armando Grimaldo-Hernandez, of Piedras Negras, MX, was arrested for smuggling, criminal… pic.twitter.com/Qk4st88fg5
— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 24, 2023
Olivarez reported that Grimaldo-Hernandez now faces criminal charges in the state of Texas. Those charges include smuggling of persons, criminal trespass, evading, and resisting arrest.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife state police officers are deployed to Texas under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star as part of a mutual aid compact between the two states.
.@TxDPS Troopers discovered a makeshift tunnel under razor wire & shipping containers used by illegal immigrants to evade apprehension in Eagle Pass #ShelbyPark. Troopers arrested 6 illegal immigrants for criminal trespass after they crawled through the tunnel. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/phOgpKRkx4
— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 23, 2023
One day earlier, Olivarez tweeted another video showing a group of migrants who tunneled under cargo containers set up as a border barrier in Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park. The six migrants managed to tunnel under the containers and razor wire to avoid apprehension. They now face state criminal charges for criminal trespass.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.
