Four States Send Troops, Cops to Support Texas Border Mission

Governors of four states deployed police and military forces to support Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission. Last week Governor Abbott greeted state police troopers and National Guard soldiers from Florida, Idaho, Tennessee, and Nebraska.

“Every state is a border state under Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott tweeted on Friday. “I urge other Governors to join our response to Biden’s border crisis.”

Idaho, Florida, Nebraska, & Tennessee have answered the call to support our historic border security mission. Every state is a border state under Biden’s open border policies. I urge other Governors to join our response to Biden’s border crisis.https://t.co/OcPrjD8o6D — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 26, 2023

“While President Biden refuses to secure the border, we’ve stepped up to fill the gaps he created,” the Texas governor wrote in a tweet thanking Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

The success of the extra law enforcement manpower under Operation Lone Star came quickly as Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Texas DPS CID special agents teamed up to arrest a fugitive wanted for an alleged murder in Harris County (Houston), Texas.

A traffic stop in Zavala County, Texas, led to the arrest of Derrick Wayne Castille. The Houston Police Department has an active warrant for Castille in regard to the alleged capital murder of a Houston homeowner.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced the deployment of 100 state troopers to the Texas border region on Thursday, May 24. “Our nation has a serious and unchecked threat on its hands following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42, ” Pillen stated. “Nebraska is committed to using every tool in its toolbox to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also joined in the effort to secure the Texas border with Mexico as he deployed 100 members of the Tennessee National Guard on Thursday.

The federal government owes Americans a plan to secure our country. In the meantime, states continue to step up, & I commend our @TNMilitaryDept troops for answering this call to service. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 25, 2023

State Police officers from Idaho also joined in the border security effort as Governor Brad Little deployed additional law enforcement resources to the Lone Star State. “Idaho is responding to the call for help from our neighbors in Texas,” Little tweeted.

Thank you @GregAbbott_TX! Idaho stands united with the State of Texas in their efforts at the border. https://t.co/hPMmQ29NN4 — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 21, 2023

This is not the first time Florida Highway Patrol troopers deployed to the Texas border. Last May, Governor DeSantis deployed 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) officers, 800 Florida National Guardsmen, 101 Florida Highway Patrol troopers, 20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, and 20 individuals working in Emergency Management, Breitbart reported.

The Florida governor also deployed drones, boats, two mobile command vehicles, and five fixed-wing aircraft with supporting crews.

The response from the governors came days after Governor Abbott hosted a border security briefing in Austin on May 23.

Yesterday, I held a border security briefing for fellow Governors in Austin. President Biden’s refusal to secure the border is a national security issue. We must work together to provide the security Americans deserve. More: https://t.co/FEUIw1SYo9 pic.twitter.com/3L8geY1rBV — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) May 23, 2023