Mexico’s National Guard Escorting New Migrant Caravan Headed to U.S. Border

Mexico’s National Guard is escorting a new migrant caravan traveling through southern Mexico as the group makes its way to the U.S. border. The new caravan comes when tensions continue to build in the U.S. where Texas has set up barriers on the waters of the Rio Grande to deter migrants from making the dangerous Rio Grande crossing.

The caravan consists primarily of Venezuelan migrants along with a small group of African and Haitian migrants that joined the group this week. The migrants are trying to make their way north from the state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, to reach Mexico City. The caravan will then continue its journey to the U.S. border.

The migrant caravan formed on Saturday when a group of Venezuelan migrants began their journey. The migrants claimed Mexico’s government was delaying them and they had been waiting for government buses to take them north to the Chiapas capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez. The group had been staying at the Viva Mexico camp in Tapachula, where migrants told Breitbart Texas that authorities kept them in unsanitary conditions.

The caravan is being escorted by members of Mexico’s National Guard who are helping divert traffic and provide first aid to the migrants.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.