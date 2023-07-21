GRAPHIC: Mexican State Records Show 79 Migrant Deaths near Border in 2023

Authorities in the Mexican border state of Coahuila reported at least 79 migrant deaths so far this year. The region continues to be a border crossing hotspot and one of the busiest human smuggling and human trafficking corridors in the nation.

On Thursday, Coahuila state police forces responded to a dirt road in the Presidentes neighborhood in Piedras Negras. The Mexican border town is located just south of the popular border town of Eagle Pass, Texas. Police forces responded to a 911 call about a bloody body on the ground. When officers arrived they found the decomposed body of a man who is believed to be a Honduran migrant, Coahuila law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas.

The body does not show any signs of violence leading authorities to believe that he may have died from exposure to the high heat that has been recorded in the city in recent days. Law enforcement sources revealed that the body was turned over to the Coahuila State Attorney General’s Office which would take over the case. Officials are also waiting on the results of an autopsy.

Coahuila officials revealed that the body is the 79th migrant death case they have recorded since the start of the year. The migrant deaths primarily include exposure to the elements and drownings. The figures provided to Breitbart Texas are slightly higher than those reported by the UN’s Missing Migrants Project, which recorded 54 migrant deaths in Coahuila in 2023 — including the deaths of three infants. The figures are at similar levels as those recorded last year.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” and “C.E. Herrera” from Coahuila.