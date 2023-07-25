5,300 Migrants Apprehended in Four Days in Arizona Border Sector

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 5,300 migrants during the past four days, according to a law enforcement source. The sector continues to lead the nation in migrant apprehensions following a recent shift from the Texas-based border sector.

During a four-day period ending July 24, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 5,281 migrants who mostly crossed the border illegally between ports of entry. A large percentage of the migrants crossing the border in this sector are not seeking to surrender and seek asylum.

The week before, agents apprehended approximately 9,000 migrants, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted.

During the month of June, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 24,360 migrants who crossed between ports of entry. This brought the year-to-date total for the sector to 234,667 migrant apprehensions. In comparison, agents apprehended only 195,115 during the same period last year. The numbers are up significantly from the totals in FY20 and FY21.

The Tucson Sector is the only non-Texas-based southwest border sector showing increased migrant apprehensions this year over last.

In the five Texas-based border sectors, agents apprehended just over one million migrants during the first nine months of FY22. This year’s apprehension of nearly 908,000 migrants represents a more than 11 percent drop.

The drop follows increased border security measures by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to fill in the dangerous gaps created by President Biden’s reckless open border policies,” Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary to Governor Greg Abbott told Breitbart Texas. “States like Arizona are following President Biden’s lead, allowing even more migrants to surge into our country while Texas is holding the line.”

“Under Operation Lone Star, Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers have apprehended over 393,000 illegal immigrants, repelled more than 49,000 illegal immigrants, seized over 422 million lethal doses of fentanyl and over 8,000 weapons, and arrested over 31,000 criminals – all of which would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and our country thanks to President Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott’s press secretary concluded. “Until President Biden steps up and does his job, Texas will continue utilizing every tool and strategy to respond to this border crisis.”

