14 Migrants Found Stacked Like Firewood in SUV in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents found 14 migrants stacked like cordwood in an SUV near Rio Rico, Arizona, last Wednesday. Agents arrested the 17-year-old driver in connection to the smuggling incident, officials reported on March 15.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos showing 14 migrants packed like sardines inside a blue SUV on March 8. Agents observed the overloaded vehicle and carried out a traffic stop near Rio Rico. All of the migrants were wearing camouflage clothing to hide from detection while crossing the border from Mexico.

Inside the vehicle designed to hold five people, the agents found 14 migrants. Modlin reported the driver to be a 17-year-old who now faces criminal charges.

Chief Modlin reported that during the past three days, agents in the Tucson Sector apprehended nearly 3,000 migrants. The apprehended migrants included 16 with criminal histories.

The agents disrupted 17 human smuggling events similar to the one reported on above.

In February, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 23,500 migrants bringing the FY23 total to more than 112,300 migrants, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

