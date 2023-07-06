Migrant Smugglers Busted in Arizona near Border

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma and Tucson Sectors continue to arrest suspected human smugglers with migrants packed into vehicles. In one case, the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, officials stated.

Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle tweeted photos of a group of migrants arrested during a traffic stop on Monday.

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling attempt Monday and discovered 14 migrants crammed in a pickup truck. The migrants, all Mexican nationals, will be processed for removal. #ruthlesssmugglers #BorderSecurityIsNationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/BHGqPZkV9P — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle (@USBPChiefYUM) July 5, 2023

Caudle reported the alleged human smuggler had 14 migrants crammed into a pickup truck. Agents identified the migrants as Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

Caudle stated that the migrants will be processed for removal under current CBP guidelines.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol is coordinating the movement of hundreds of migrants per week to ICE detention facilities across the country following their arrest and subsequent processing. #YumaSector #BorderSecurityIsNationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/cZDHFgDbe1 — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle (@USBPChiefYUM) June 29, 2023

In the neighboring Tucson Sector, Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted photos of a group of nine migrants arrested after a U.S. citizen driver allegedly packed them into an SUV. The arrest occurred following a vehicle stop near St. David, Arizona, earlier this week.

A few days earlier, Nogales Station agents stopped a vehicle after noticing erratic driving. The agents arrested three migrants and the driver. Modlin tweeted that the driver admitted to consuming fentanyl and alcohol before the attempted smuggling incident.

6/27: Nogales Station agents stopped a vehicle driving erratically near Tubac, AZ, and arrested three smuggled migrants. The U.S. citizen driver admitted to consuming fentanyl and alcohol beforehand. He was evaluated by #EMS and transported to a local hospital. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/WiE9Z2W8E8 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 3, 2023

Agents transported the apparently impaired driver to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.