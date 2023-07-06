Migrant Smugglers Busted in Arizona near Border

Yuma and Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrest migrants and alleged human smugglers in Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol)
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma and Tucson Sectors continue to arrest suspected human smugglers with migrants packed into vehicles. In one case, the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, officials stated.

Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle tweeted photos of a group of migrants arrested during a traffic stop on Monday.

Caudle reported the alleged human smuggler had 14 migrants crammed into a pickup truck. Agents identified the migrants as Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

Caudle stated that the migrants will be processed for removal under current CBP guidelines.

In the neighboring Tucson Sector, Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted photos of a group of nine migrants arrested after a U.S. citizen driver allegedly packed them into an SUV. The arrest occurred following a vehicle stop near St. David, Arizona, earlier this week.

A few days earlier, Nogales Station agents stopped a vehicle after noticing erratic driving. The agents arrested three migrants and the driver. Modlin tweeted that the driver admitted to consuming fentanyl and alcohol before the attempted smuggling incident.

Agents transported the apparently impaired driver to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

