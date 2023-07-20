EXCLUSIVE: Texas Troopers Aid Dehydrated Pregnant Venezuelan Migrant at Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers provided medical assistance to a pregnant Venezuelan migrant shortly after she crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. on Thursday afternoon. The woman crossed with a small group of migrants that included family units and young children.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that a pregnant Venezuelan migrant crossed the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, into the Eagle Pass, Texas, area on Thursday afternoon. Shortly after crossing, the woman exhibited signs of being dehydrated and a DPS medic provided emergency care.

Olivarez stated that the pregnant woman crossed the border with another young female child. She crossed the border with a group of between 30 and 50 migrants. The group included babies and other small children.

The DPS medic provided fluids and electrolytes. After her vitals were checked out, the woman was turned over to Border Patrol agents for transportation and processing.

The temperature in Eagle Pass at the time of the crossing was about 104 degrees Fahrenheit, he indicated.

Migrants continue to make the crossing from Mexico into Texas despite the extreme heat and rapidly changing water conditions in the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas reported. Texas DPS troopers and members of the Texas National Guard deployed under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star continue to attempt to deter migrants from crossing or turn them back to the Mexican side of the river.

Earlier this week, a trooper carried an injured Venezuelan teenager on his back to take him for medical treatment. The teen injured his ankle while crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. DPS medics provided assessment and initial treatment for the injured ankle.

Olivarez stated that the troopers summoned an ambulance to transport the teen to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.