10K Migrants Apprehended in One Week in Arizona Border Sector

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents experienced another increase in migrant apprehensions in July. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

The surge of migrant apprehensions in the Arizona desert continues as Tucson Sector agents arrested 10,000 migrants during the past week. During that period, agents also carried out 430 migrant rescues and interdicted 21 human smuggling attempts.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a report indicating that agents in his sector apprehended approximately 10,000 migrants during the past week. This is up from 9,000 the week before.

Modlin also reported the rescue of 430 migrants who became endangered in the relentless summer heat of the Arizona desert. In addition, the agents interdicted 21 human smuggling attempts and made 11 narcotics seizures.

In one of these rescues, agents saved the life of a 45-year-old Guatemalan female migrant who crossed the border in the Baboquivari Mountains on July 21, Modlin tweeted.

The chief reported that the woman became severely dehydrated and suffered a leg injury. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents litter-carried the woman down the rigorous terrain of the mountain range to an awaiting Arizona DPS helicopter. The aircrew transported the injured woman to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

On July 24, agents assigned to the Ajo Station encountered a large group of 194 migrants, the chief said in another tweet. The group consisted of single adults and family units from 16 different nations.

The apprehension of 10,000 migrants indicates an upward trend in migrants entering the Tucson Sector. On July 21, Modlin tweeted a report indicating the arrest of 9,000 migrants in one week.

During the month of June, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 24,360 migrants who crossed between ports of entry. This brought the year-to-date total for the sector to 234,667 migrant apprehensions. In comparison, agents apprehended only 195,115 during the same period last year. The numbers are up significantly from the totals in FY20 and FY21.

The Tucson Sector is the only non-Texas-based southwest border sector showing increased migrant apprehensions this year over last.

The increase in Tucson Sector migrant apprehension comes as arrests in the five Texas-based sectors dropped following increased border security efforts under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to fill in the dangerous gaps created by President Biden’s reckless open border policies,” Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary to Governor Greg Abbott, told Breitbart Texas. “States like Arizona are following President Biden’s lead, allowing even more migrants to surge into our country while Texas is holding the line.”

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

